Compensation of IT children’s laptops in Drakor, Internet users: Different before Doang

Korean drama start up. (Twitter / @ K_Dramaindo)

Hitekno.com – One of the Korean drama series, Start Up, was shown a lot for fans precisely because of the breathtaking acting of the two main characters Nam Joo Hyuk and Bae Suzy.

Not only that, the drama that tells about the love life of the careers of teenagers who dream of succeeding in the world of startup companies makes internet users salfok in several scenes.

In a screenshot in one of the scenes in the Korean drama, Nam Joo Hyuk can be seen with his laptop.

In the role of Nam Dosan, who owns a start-up company, internet users are looking for a laptop with the main body full of stickers.

Not just one, several stickers stuck to the laptop and seemed to be piling up. This familiar sight corresponds to Internet users the laptops of students or workers in Indonesia who also work as programmers.

The role is then very real in Indonesia, so internet users compare the two, but there is a difference to Nam Joo Hyuk’s character in the Korean drama, which has a very different face.

This portrait of Nam Joo Hyuk in a white sweater in front of a laptop full of stickers was uploaded to the @K_dramaIndo account on Twitter and received various comments from internet users.

“I also put a sticker on my laptop. I also have the feeling that my face looks like Nam Joo Hyuk WKKWWK,” wrote an Internet user on Twitter.

“What is the motivation to put so many stickers on a laptop?” Asked one of the other internet users on Twitter.

“Do IT kids on campus feel like they’ve already become a Dosan?” Commented Internet users on Twitter

“His face is not the same as Nam Do San,” commented another internet user.

Uploaded a portrait of the Korean playwright Start Up compared to Indonesian internet users, then went viral and got more than four thousand likes.