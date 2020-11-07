Eating Soto Rp. 600 thousand, video of this woman protests instead of blasphemy flood

Soto illustration. (Shutterstock)

Hitekno.com – Recently, a woman went viral on social media, shocked at the price of the meal she ordered with her friends.

The woman ordered a menu of Soto Betawi dishes and iced tea in a restaurant.

This video was shared from the @tante_rempong_official social network account. In the video, the woman wearing the kebaya appears to be asking the restaurant how much the iced tea costs.

When he got the answer, he asked again, “Where does this tea come from? The shop is only two thousand rupees, you know,” he told the restaurant.

This woman then said that she and her friend only ate soto Betawi and drank iced tea. The total price they have to pay for 5 people is Rp. 600 thousand.

Warganet protests with expensive food prices (Instagram @tante_rempong_official)

“People imagine eating Soto Betawi and the five iced teas, Rp. 600,000, people,” he said in the video while showing the payment receipt.

He also mentioned that the tea is from overseas or America whenever possible, so the price is expensive. For the price of a glass of iced tea he holds, it costs IDR 30,000.

This post has been viewed more than a hundred thousand times. However, instead of getting help from internet users, he was attacked.

Warganet protests with expensive food prices (Instagram @tante_rempong_official)

“Sweet iced tea for Rp. 2,000. Where to buy, mba? In a shop here, Rp. 3,000,” said an Internet user who did not agree with the normal price for iced tea that this woman mentioned.

There are also internet users who think that the price of 600,000 rupees for the five of them is cheap for the size of a restaurant.

“Just eat on the sidewalk if you can afford it. It’s cheap. Eating out in restaurants is so cheap. I don’t know there are taxes, let alone shop rents or building rates, employee salaries, renovations, Buanyaaak. It’s sad to count Shay, “said this internet user.

The price that this woman thinks is too expensive is apparently considered reasonable by most internet users. However, there are also internet users who agree with this blonde woman.

“I don’t think the price is reasonable. Iced tea is Rp. 30,000 more. Eating out in the restaurant is also the price of iced tea is below it,” said one internet user, who also agreed that the restaurant prices in the video were not fair.

