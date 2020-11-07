Erajaya returns to bring iBoxing Week Online 2020 back

iBoxing Week Online. (Erajaya)

Hitekno.com – The community’s tremendous enthusiasm for iBoxing Week Online promotional activities has led Erajaya Group to re-host iBoxing Week on the same platform, iBox.co.id. The 16th iBoxing Week takes place from November 4th to 11th, 2020 and presents attractive promos and various activities every day.

Meanwhile, Erajaya Group’s customers will be offered a range of training activities for Apple products, among other attractive offers, delivered online through virtual workshops and IG Live.

Joy Wahjudi, Vice President of Erajaya Group, said, “The iBoxing Week online event is an innovative activity in the new normal era, highlighting Apple’s superior products and offering various attractive promotions. We hope that online shopping offers in the In connection with interactive activities such as IG live sessions, zoom talk shows and online appearances by guest stars, offer a pleasant shopping experience, train Apple products and strengthen customer loyalty to this brand. “

By running the #PastiTerjamin campaign, the Erajaya Group always focuses on customer satisfaction when shopping. For this reason, the commitments given include official guaranteed product guarantees, friendly service guarantees, easy transaction guarantees, and easy product delivery guarantees with options: can be picked up in store (Click & PickUp) and delivered free to home (EraExpress) by courier.

This shows that Erajaya as the largest distributor of gadgets, accessories and Internet of Things (IoT) in Indonesia always offers a diverse and up-to-date range of quality products and is supported by excellent customer service.

Various interesting activities can be followed virtually by customers via IG Live, in which, among other things, hidden functions on the iPhone and iPad are discussed and how videos can be made more creative. There is also a zoom workshop where tips and tricks for simplifying the WFH are discussed.