GoPay welcomes Harbolna’s 11/11 and offers massive cashback

GoPay Cashback. (Gojek)

Hitekno.com – GoPay Online Festival (GOF) is back to welcome the momentum of National Online Shopping Day (Harbolnas) November 9-20, 2020. In contrast to the previous GOF concept, this time GoPay offers a feeling of calm and comfort when shopping for various basic needs, including necessities. Long term purchase of groceries, health products, household necessities and mutual funds.

GoPay offers massive cashback of up to 90% for every payment transaction with GoPay and PayLater.

Timothius Martin, GoPay Senior Vice President, Product Marketing, stated, “We invite users to harness the momentum of Harbolnas to shop more efficiently by taking advantage of GoPay promos at more than 100 online merchants participating in the GoPay Online Festival We hope users can shop differently during this difficult time. Need without worry and avoid feeling guilty about spending funds. “

GoPay Cashback. (Gojek)

The GoPay Online Festival presents special offers at selected retailers:

Household shopping

Enjoy a variety of fresh vegetables and fruits at affordable prices with specials at Sayurbox, TaniHub when you shop with GoPay. Health advice and shopping for health products

Health becomes an increasingly important priority during a pandemic. Users can take advantage of the convenience of consulting doctors anywhere and purchasing drugs for Halodoc use with GoPay. Investing in mutual funds for future preparation

Get cashback if you carry out trouble-free instant transactions and invest in the Bibit app with GoPay from 100,000 IDR. Top up the game voucher

Special offers for the purchase of game vouchers with GoPay at Google PlayStore, Codashop, UniPin, Upoint, Free Fire, Mobile Legends and Wild Rift. Entertainment application subscriptions

Get great deals on your favorite entertainment applications, from YouTube Premium to Spotify Premium to Webtoon. Shop in e-commerce

It’s time to read the wish list in the shopping cart, fulfill the requirements of WFH, targeted gadgets and other fashion at blibli.com, Zalora and other e-commerce providers.

To view a full list of merchants and promotions at the GoPay Online Festival, users can access www.gopayonlinefestival.com or via the Instagram account @gopayindonesia. “Don’t forget to upgrade to GoPay Plus for extra cashback. Users can also use PayLater, which is always ready to shop and pays the bill at the end of the month, ”concluded Timothius.