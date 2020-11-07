In partnership with the DIY government, LinkAja makes digital transactions easier

LinkAja application. (LinkAja)

Hitekno.com – In line with the acceleration of the economic digitization program by the Yogyakarta Special Region (DIY) regional government, LinkAja, which previously worked with more than 50 regional governments across Indonesia.

Now we are officially working with the government of the Yogyakarta Special Region by signing a Memorandum of Understanding on Improving Regional Economic Performance through Digital Technology Innovation, signed by the Governor of the Yogyakarta Special Region, Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X, with the President & CEO of LinkAja, Haryati Lawidjaja, was signed and was held in Gedhong Pracimoso East Side Hall of the Kepatihan Complex, Danurejan, Yogyakarta, in compliance with the applicable health protocol.

The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding is LinkAja’s commitment to the regional government and people of the Yogyakarta Special Region in providing convenience, security and convenience for digital financial services in the six sectors that make up the economic pillars of the Yogyakarta Special Region, namely the digitization sector of taxes and duties, MSMEs and the market. , a tourist area, transport, education, and local retail business that aims to improve the regional economy through digital economic innovation.

The scope of this collective agreement includes: Implementation of activities in the context of financial literacy and inclusion through the use of digital technological innovations; Ongoing research and development in the field of digital financial transactions, including the development of digitization of the Sharia ecosystem, as well as the mutual use of data and information resulting from innovations in digital technology in governance.

Memorandum of Understanding Signing Activities. (LinkAja)

Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono X, Governor of the Special Region of Yogyakarta, said: “The rapid development of technology has fundamentally changed human life. The development of the payment system in this case has changed from cash to material to digital payment. This payment system requires a simple and simple one System. And of course it is safe for parties involved in financial transactions. The Yogyakarta Special Region Regional Government welcomes and appreciates PT. Fintek Karya Nusantara (LinkAja) for working with us in providing public services through the use of digital innovations The regional government of the Yogyakarta special region fully supports digital economic innovation, which can make it easier for people to access public services such as education, transport, health and tourism for personal, business and social needs r the digital economy are also capable of supporting higher local revenues, e.g. B. When paying local taxes and duties online and in real time, anytime, anywhere. Digitizing payments can also help local authorities work more efficiently as they are connected to technology. “

“There is great hope that the collective agreement between the regional government of the Yogyakarta Special Region and PT. Fintek Karya Nusantara (LinkAja) with regard to digital economic innovations will be implemented more closely and in various sectors in the future in order to support sustainable economic growth and people’s quality of life and to encourage the financial inclusion of all home improvement. “Said Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X added.

Haryati Lawidjaja, President Director of LinkAja said, “We are very enthusiastic and grateful to the Yogyakarta Special Region Government for allowing us to be part of this strategic partnership. This strategic collaboration is expected to accelerate the expansion of transaction digitization to increase financial literacy and to promote inclusion in the regional area. Special Yogyakarta and its surroundings, which is our commitment as national electronic money, also offer convenience and security for digital transactions, which are of course urgently needed in this pandemic era to break the chain of spread of COVID -19. LinkAja Syariah Service’s Presence as the First Shariah Electronic Money in It is also hoped that the people of Yogyakarta Indonesia can trust Indonesia to do various meaningful things and make various types of Shariah payments enable. “

To facilitate the daily life of Yogyakarta and the surrounding residents in transactions, LinkAja and LinkAja Sharia Services can be used as payment methods for more than 52,000 partners who have worked together, including the tourist areas of the traditional markets (Beringharjo Market and Kranggan Market ) (Taman Wisata Candi) Prambanan, Borobudur Temple, Ratu Boko, Gembira Loka Zoo) various types of local transport (Trans Jogja, Joglosemar, Pramex, Damri), educational institutions (FEB UGM, STIPRAM, Islamic boarding school Al-Kandiyas, Darul Qur ‘ an Integrated Media Pesantren) culinary center and souvenirs (Bakpia Kukus Tugu, Kenes Bakery, Kopi Klotok, Waroenk Special Sambal, Hamzah Batik), taxes and retaliation in five cities and districts (Yogyakarta City, Gunung Kidul Regency, Bantul Regency, Sleman Regency and Kulon Regency) Progo), modern retail (Mirota, Gardena, DM Swalayan, Pamela Swalayan) and so on.

LinkAja Syariah Services. (LinkAja)

As of the beginning of November 2020, LinkAja has more than 58,000,000 registered users and can be used with more than 600,000 local dealers and more than 280,000 national dealers across Indonesia, 134 modes of transport, more than 500 traditional markets and more than 14,000 donation partners Digital, 1,600 E. -Commerce, payments and purchases for everyday needs such as telecommunication pulses, power tokens, household bills, BPJS fees, for various other financial services such as transfers to all bank accounts and cardless cash withdrawals. In addition, LinkAja can be used to top up and withdraw funds at more than one million transaction points, including ATMs, bank transfers, retail networks and digital financial services.

In order to meet the needs of the Muslim community in Indonesia who need electronic payment instruments based on Sharia principles, especially given that Indonesia is the country with the largest Muslim population in the world, LinkAja presents the LinkAja Sharia Service, the First and only Islamic electronic money in Indonesia that allows different types of payment according to the rules of Islamic law.

In its current holistic ecosystem, LinkAja Syariah Services can be used across Indonesia with a special Sharia ecosystem established in 89 parishes and 387 districts. These include mosques, amil zakat institutions, halal cooking centers, modern local retail stores, Islamic boarding schools, and Islamic banks. , Islamic schools and Islamic universities. To date, LinkAja’s Sharia service has more than 1,000,000 registered users, which will continue to grow in line with the commitment of several strategic partners such as local governments and other institutions to work together to develop the digital Sharia ecosystem across Indonesia.