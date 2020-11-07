No less romantic, the video of a couple in this truck goes viral

A couple on a truck. (Twitter / @ jawafess)

Hitekno.com – A couple in love sometimes shows their loving demeanor while with their loved one.

No exception is a couple of internet users who make out in an open truck just before sunset.

In a re-uploaded TikTok video, the @jawafess account on Twitter went viral and received attention from internet users.

The 9-second video shows a couple standing in a truck and hugging.

A couple on a truck. (Twitter / @ jawafess)

Both look intimate and very romantic when leaning on the truck and enjoying the twilight.

The video recorded in the car shows the two of them enjoying the moment romantically together.

The upload of a video of two lovers who then made out went viral on Twitter and received various comments from internet users on Twitter.

“ Because romance doesn’t need a luxurious place. The most important thing is to love each other and to accept what they are, ”wrote one internet user on Twitter.

“Happiness is easy, what makes complicated is prestige,” wrote one Internet user on Twitter.

“Life feels as if it belongs to both of them,” commented Internet users on Twitter.

“My love blossomed on the truck,” commented another internet user on Twitter.

“Just a truck trailer, don’t you think it’s him,” wrote another internet user.

The upload of a couple who made out on this truck went viral on Twitter and garnered more than 6,000 likes.