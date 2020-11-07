Online lecture, this student action for watching anime makes classmates loud

Online lecture illustration. (Pixabay)

Hitekno.com – Since the pandemic began, schools and universities have been implementing online learning, as well as students who are also lecturing online.

However, the behavior of students during online class often makes their friends laugh.

The account owner re-uploaded a video on October 14th that recorded a view of one of the video conferencing services. There were several faces looking seriously towards the camera and the voice of a male teacher was heard giving instructions.

The lecturer was heard asking his students to create a structure in relation to the material he was given. After ordering, the atmosphere became calm. Suddenly there was a loud anime voice that broke the silence.

Instead of being switched off immediately, the voice of the anime character, who sounded like Eren’s character in the anime Attack on Titan, could still be heard. The incident also made most of the students who participated in online learning laugh.

When the lecturer heard the voice of the anime, he admonished the students by calling his name. He asked his students to turn off the anime and show his face, possibly turning off the video conferencing service’s camera function.

“Yoga, please close the anime first. What yoga is yoga? I want to know what yoga looks like,” said the instructor.

The video, which has been viewed more than 124,100 times and liked more than 14,800 times by other TikTok users, has also received various comments from internet users.

“He did what makes me embarrassed,” wrote the @ raiiigmg account.

“Maybe he’s mad at his teacher who speaks Japanese,” commented @flingkazz.

“I also forgot to turn off the microphone when I met,” @aryaaao said.

“Power of Wibu,” added @musthapaalahmad.

