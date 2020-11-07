Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, provide entertainment and productivity solutions

Promo Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. (Samsung)

Hitekno.com – The impact of the current pandemic has left business and education in Indonesia still to be done online. From working from home to studying online when it’s new to normal. It is for this reason that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is introduced, which supposedly offers solutions for activity, productivity and education when it is new to normal.

In adapting to this system, both employees and students must maintain their productivity. The presence of technological devices that can support work and distance learning activities is also vital.

To address this need, Samsung Electronics Indonesia has launched the new Galaxy Tab A7 tablet that can be used by all family members, from helping parents multitask between work and housekeeping to accompanying children with distance learning.

What does the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 look like? As a new tablet introduced to aid productivity, you can learn from home.

The various advantages and solutions of this new tablet were conveyed to the media in a virtual online event entitled “Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: One device, solution for all”.

Promo Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. (Samsung)

“Samsung always presents technological innovations that are not only sophisticated but also provide advantages to users in various situations. The Galaxy Tab A7 is a solution to meet various challenges that arise in the new normal phase of working and studying from home from resulting, “said Elvira Dwi Anggraeni, product. Marketing Professional, Samsung Electronics Indonesia.

“The Tab A7 has a big screen, but it’s still slim and light, and powered by a low-power Snapdragon processor that accompanies each family member throughout the day, from distance learning for children to online parenting meetings and afternoon breaks Family entertainment and learning to cook together. Virtual fitness classes, video calls celebrating relatives’ birthdays. With the updated child safety feature, the Tab A7 also makes it easy for parents to monitor children’s gadget activities. “He continued.

The current productive generation faces challenges in adapting to the new normal everyday life. While working from home, parents must also accompany their children to school from home.

“We must be smart about these challenges in order to stay productive, sane and happy. This is where technological devices can serve as a solution for the well-being of all family members,” said Vivid Argarini, education advisor.

“I appreciate the existence of devices like the Galaxy Tab A7 that can play a huge role as a tool for education, productivity, recreation, and the role of parental control. Children learn more smoothly and conveniently, parents can connect with children while they are with them and get the job done. Mental health is no less important than being productive, and this can be created. Happiness comes wherever you are. Families can use this device to virtually meet friends or relatives who are missing them and theirs Needs to meet fun entertainment or relaxation. “He added.

Elvira Dwi Anggraeni, product marketing professional at Samsung Electronics Indonesia, and Dr. Vivid Argarini, educational advisor. (Samsung)

Listed below are the benefits that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 brings to aid education, productivity and recreation for Indonesian family members.

Stay productive with a lightweight, yet powerful tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet has a 10.4-inch screen with a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of up to 79%. Wide and clear, making it convenient to read customer or colleague emails, review or edit important documents.

Despite the large screen, this new tablet is still light and thin, helping its users to be mobile while working or studying at home. With this flexibility, there are no spatial or spatial restrictions if you want to enjoy a varied atmosphere while studying or working at home. Users can work or study from anywhere.

Accompany kids with safe screen time

Distance learning that children participate in is not only a means of education, but also an opportunity for parents to connect and get to know their children better. To help parents teach children safe, educational, and creative digital behavior, Samsung Samsung Kids is introducing easy-to-access features.

Samsung Kids is like a digital classroom where children can play safely and practice creativity. For older children, this Samsung tablet is also equipped with parental controls to monitor and understand in detail the behavior of children using tablets. Parents can control which applications can be opened and how long they can be used.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. (Samsung)

Solve fatigue with quality rest

In addition to maintaining productivity, maintaining mental health is also important. After a long day, it’s nice to rest and relax the stiff muscles at the same time. After each exercise, the yoga or meditation tutorial is clearly visible on the large screen of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7.

If you limit the frequency of trips outside the home, relaxation can also be helped by a favorite song, movie, or game. The Tab A7 supports the experience of watching movies and games by placing quad speakers on all four sides of the tablet so that the audio quality remains the same regardless of the screen orientation used, portrait or landscape.

Thanks to the dynamic surround sound with Dolby Atmos, it becomes even more intense. Watching alone or with the family is exciting.

Strengthening relationships with the environment

Being at home doesn’t mean ignoring loved ones out there. To stay sane, it is important to keep in touch with school friends, friends, or relatives.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 tablet places the front camera in the upper center and can display HD videos. This results in more intimate visual communication when you don’t see a video call with a friend you haven’t seen in a long time. The eye is right in the center of the screen as if it were face to face.

Promo Samsung Galaxy Tab A7. (Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is available in Indonesia in dark gray and silver at a price of IDR 4,999,000. If you purchase this new Samsung tablet by November 15, 2020, Samsung Care + will give you 12 months of bonus protection worth IDR 449,000 which can be redeemed through the Samsung Gift Indonesia application.

Further information can be found at www.samsung.com/id/TabA7 for Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and at https://www.samsung.com/id/angebote / samsung-care-plus / for Samsung Care +.