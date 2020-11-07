Sexy skewer meatball seller in Jogja makes a focus, netizens: S4 Marketing

Sexy meatball stick seller in Jogja. (instagram / voilajogja)

Hitekno.com – Video upload @voilajogja about a sexy meatball stick seller in Jogja recently stole attention and went viral on Instagram. In the video, internet users are tricked into falsely focusing on the action of the sexy seller.

This @voilajogja video was uploaded for the first time last Thursday (05/11/2020) and immediately went viral on Instagram. Various comments were immediately left by internet users falsely focusing on the action of the sexy meatball seller.

“Bu Sainah’s phenomenal meatball bar has opened a branch in the STIPRAM area !!”, the title wrote in the upload.

In the uploaded video you can see a sexy meatball seller frying a number of meatballs in a pan. This meatball is known to be located in the Gedongkuning area in Jogja.

Apparently, the figure of a sexy meatball seller in this location has not only good taste but also successfully attracted the store. After the video went viral on Instagram, internet users left various comments.

“S4 Marketing Check” replied to Internet users with the @ infokulinerpandaan account.

“ The sexy one? Why not just be a model? “” Commented the Instagram account owner @muabymag.

“Be careful until you buy meatballs here, not jeweler,” said the @tri_noviayu account that featured on the partner’s Instagram account.

The seller of this sexy meatball stick is apparently Uci Farantika. It’s not certain if he was just a model for the promotional video or the owner of this business.

Uploading a video about this sexy meatball seller has been viewed over 4,000 times and received hundreds of comments from internet users.