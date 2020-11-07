So far, don’t get invited with this type of motorcycle, Internet users: Matic is the best

Girls don’t want to go out on this motorcycle. (instagram / girlsteutics)

Hitekno.com – TikTok videos about girls who don’t want to date a guy on a motorcycle recently went viral on Instagram. In accordance with this girl, Internet users filed several complaints about this type of motorcycle.

Viral on Instagram, a TikTok video about a girl who refuses to ride this type of motorcycle was uploaded to the @girlsteutics account on Friday (10/30/2020).

“Level ya bund” wrote the caption in this upload.

In the uploaded video, a girl recorded herself riding a motorcycle. In the next scene, this girl admits that she doesn’t want to accept the previous invitation if the man is using a KLX Kawasaki motorcycle.

As for the reason, the girl complained of back pain when she had to ride this kind of Kawasaki motorcycle. Plus, he’d rather go for a walk than have to ride this type of motorcycle.

“ If a guy asks me to go out on this bike, it won’t work. I hurt my back, ” the @girlsteutics account wrote.

After this upload went viral on Instagram, the internet users left various comments who agreed and complained about having to ride a KLX Kawasaki motorcycle.

“It’s hard to go up and down, feet on blisters, gout waist huh, that’s the best Matic Wae,” replied netizens with the @deeyanaboo account.

“Bye, Matic is the best, isn’t it?” Commented the owner of the Instagram account @ alexaaurel11.

“If you try, splash again, the clothes are like a mop,” said the internet user who owns the @ badaks2019 account.

Uploads about girls who don’t want to keep up to date with this type of motorcycle have been viewed more than 200,000 times and have received hundreds of comments from internet users.