Starting from the hobby of gaming, this is the salary of a professional gamer

Hitekno.com – Not just a hobby after eSports is recognized as a sport in the international world, the lives of professional gamers are becoming safer. Recently, former Moonton employee Lius Andre announced the pro player salary in the pro scene world.

This pro player salary estimate was provided by Lius Andre when he appeared on the Empetalk video with Jonathan Liandi some time ago.

In the video, Lius Andre reveals the estimated salary of professional players competing for the MPL title. According to him, Moonton issued regulations regarding the minimum wage guarantee for professional players in the MPL title.

As communicated by him, the minimum salary for professional players at the MPL event has been very tempting since the introduction of the Franchise League method. On average, the salaries for pro players start at 5.4 million rupees, which is of course above the current UMR DKI Jakarta.

It must be underlined, however, that this estimate is the minimum salary. For some professional players with exceptional performance, of course, they get a much more fantastic overall salary.

” There is a minimum salary in MPL. Yes, I mentioned it, Rp. 5.4 million. That is a minimum, and even that is above the UMR in Jakarta. So you can imagine what the salary is for a good MPL player, ”said Lius Andre, who is often referred to as Ko Lius.

With a fantastic total salary, it is clear that the eSports world is no longer just a hobby, but also very promising in the future.

Before that, eSports was officially registered as an escort match at the 2018 Asian Games. In 2019, eSports became part of the SEA Games, a medal sport.

If you are interested in becoming a pro like Lemon and friends with a fantastic salary, you must be serious about following the game you like.