This portrait of a meatball seller selling until midnight turns you into Iba

The meatball seller made me feel bad. [TikTok]

Hitekno.com – Street vendors continue to try to sell their products amid a pandemic, including a mobile meatball vendor.

But recently, an internet user found a meatball seller who overslept because he was tired until midnight.

The owner, shared from the TikTok @ .ulfadbz account, uploaded a video in which a middle-aged man accidentally fell asleep in front of a closed roadside. A meatball cart can be seen not far from him.

When the internet user saw the meatball seller who was still selling at midnight, he decided to buy the meatball.

“It’s really sad to see gentlemen selling meatballs as early as 11 p.m. The goods aren’t ready until you fall asleep,” the account owner wrote in a video statement uploaded on October 31.

The meatball seller made me feel bad. [TikTok]

Two days later, at 1 p.m., the Account Owner met the meatball seller again at a different location. The middle-aged man was still caught sitting down with his head bowed on the side of the road.

The internet user returned to buy his meatball and this time took the time to ask the meatball seller a few questions.

“Last night around 1:00 am I looked for the father again to buy more meatballs. It turned out that his father lived in a different place next to Alfa. Now I’m starting to ask about the father. I think because communication is too old, communication is limited (sorry, dad didn’t hear enough. “He said that this man sold the meatball to the person. So if the meatball isn’t ready, give it to the Boss back. Take him to the Kemayoran area. Sometimes the father likes to go around Monas, he said, “wrote the Internet user.

Then, on November 3rd, the internet users purposely brought some of their relatives to buy meatballs for the middle-aged man. He saw her at the previous location at almost 11 p.m.

“The third time I bought my father’s meatball at 10.30pm. But this time it was full, I also invited you to try the father’s meatball,” wrote the Internet user.

The account owner added that since there were many other internet users willing to help, he also intended to turn the assistance over to the meatball seller.

“This time I want to try to ask about the father. I also bring a little nourishment for the father from the results that I gather with relatives and other closest friends who have seen my video. From the results that we entertain, If I receive information, his name is Mr. Priyono, age 61, “added the Internet user.

The meatball seller admitted that he currently lives in a rented house in the Kemayoran area with the meatball shop owner and other vendors. He also told me that his wife had died and had a son who was already working for a bank in Bekasi.

“For this father’s daily income, 300-400 thousand can be paid in, and later there will be a part for the father. But the father does not want to mention how much. This man usually goes out of sale from 2pm until the Goods go out around 1 o’clock, “he explained to Internet users.

If the account holder wants to hand over the money raised, the meatball seller declines.

The meatball seller made me feel bad. [TikTok]

“When we have finished eating we want to pay and give money from the people who collect money, he doesn’t want to accept it. The father said he would rather buy his goods, the goods sell because if the father does Receives money, he will be afraid of being lazy. I returned the collective money to my friends and relatives, “he concluded.

The three videos he uploaded were viewed with a total of more than 3.1 million views and were liked more than 433,000 times by other TikTok users and received various comments.

“I want to help with the sale of the father, only I am different from the city and far away. Hopefully your father will always be healthy and have a lot of luck,” wrote the @heifugh account.

“It’s okay to just open donations. Later, the money from the donations is used to buy the father’s meatballs. Then there are plenty of meatballs to share with people who need them,” commented @dianapratw.

The meatball seller made me feel bad. [TikTok]

“Oh Allah, it’s sad to see that. I really understand his father who doesn’t want to take the money because he still believes he can do business himself because my father is a trader too,” said @anisahd_ .

“I thought where was his son? How could he leave his parents to live with someone else? Even though working in a bank is definitely enough to live alone,” added @ ayni0727.

Uploading a video of a meatball seller selling his meatball until midnight has gone viral. (Suara.com/Lintang Siltya Utami)