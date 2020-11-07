This spatial portrait overflowing with hot videos like Gisel becomes a conversation

Gisella Anastasia. (Suara.com/Yuliani)

Hitekno.com – The public got excited by the appearance of a hot video like Gisel or Gisella Anastasia. After virality, the portrait of a room that was presumed to be the location of the hot video became the conversation of internet users.

On Saturday (7/11) the morning of the WIB, Gisel’s name dominated the Indonesian Twitter Trending column. Many internet users then talked about hot videos that resemble this Indonesian idol singer.

According to Matamata.com, the Gisel party has not yet confirmed their similarly hot video.

Following the viral hot video that resembles Gisel, several Instagram accounts posted portraits of the room the hot video was in. The account @ kegoblogan.unfaedah is one of the accounts that uploaded this room portrait.

“What’s wrong with this room?” Wrote the caption in the upload.

The room suspected to be the location of the hot video was similar to Gisel’s. (Instagram / kegoblogan.unfaedah)

After this photo was uploaded to go viral on Instagram, internet users left various comments equating the contents of the room with that in the hot video like Gisel, which went viral.

” Silent witness ” replied to the Internet users with the account @ mayol211.

“Look, it really is,” commented the Instagram account @nhoesakhi_.

Not only do some internet users equate the contents of the room with a hot video location similar to Gisel, but they have different opinions and refer to the two rooms as different.

“The room is different from the one in the video,” said an Internet user with the Instagram account @whtnsdmi.

“ Agree, the only people that make it comfortable are the curtains. The TV table is different, ” wrote the internet user who owns the @windaisbll account.

Viral on Instagram, the upload of the room believed to be the place for a hot video like Gisel has been recorded and has received more than 100,000 likes and thousands of comments from internet users.