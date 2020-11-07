Too enthusiastically stirring the drink, this video ending makes you sick

Illustration of the stir drink. (Unsplash / Brenda Godinez)

Hitekno.com – Cold drink is one of the medications for those of you in need of freshness, but you need to be more careful with stirring because you can’t wait to try the drink.

The reason is, if you are not more careful, you will experience the same incident with that one internet user.

This cold drink incident successfully made people feel bad, but made internet users laugh. This incident was uploaded through the TikTok @popopoyyiha social network account.

In the short video you can see how this girl is stirring her drink with a stainless straw. He also intends to destroy the jelly at the bottom of the drink.

However, it seemed that this girl was overly excited when she mashed the jelly. When he finished chopping the jelly, he raised his glass and the unexpected happened.

Warganet breaks a glass while stirring a drink (TikTok @popopoyyiha)

His glass broke and all of the drink he made was spilled. He was shocked, panicked, and amazed until he screamed, until he rested.

Apparently the glass he used earlier had cracked, but he didn’t notice. “Yes, it cracked. It didn’t break. I noticed this glass cracked when I watched this video again,” he said in the video he uploaded after the incident went viral.

At first, this girl was dying to record a tutorial on how to make Yakult ice cream. He mixed jelly, ice cubes, yakult, and flavorless sodas to make this drink.

After the glass is broken, he remakes the drink in a plastic cup. Because he was very curious what the taste of the wasted drink would taste like.

Warganet breaks a glass while stirring a drink (TikTok @popopoyyiha)

This video has been viewed up to 2.5 million times on TikTok and has successfully received many responses from internet users. There are more than 300,000 likes and almost 8,000 comments. This video was uploaded to the Twitter account @FFOODFESS on Thursday (May 11th, 2020).

“I swear so funny. I laughed for half an hour, I couldn’t stop,” wrote an Internet user who was amused by the action.

Other internet users share similar experiences. “I was in a café like that. The glass suddenly broke by itself just like that. Crazy, really embarrassed,” said this internet user, remembering the past.

Have you experienced a similar incident while stirring that was sucked? (Voice.com/Hiromi Kiyuna)