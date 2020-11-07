Who is the character of eSports athlete Winda Lunardi losing 20 billion in savings?

ESports athlete Winda Lunardi. (Instagram/@evos.earl)

Hitekno.com – The beautiful esports athlete character Winda Lunardi becomes a social media conversation for being a victim of money embezzlement.

It was reported that Winda’s savings of 20 billion rupees in the bank have disappeared.

Winda Lunardi himself is one of the Mobile Legends pro players who are members of the Evos eSports team.

Known as Winda ‘Earl’ Lunardi, this esports athlete is a character known for their skills in playing the tank hero Akai.

In addition, Winda Lunardi is also an active game streamer on YouTube. Winda often plays live streaming of Mobile Legends.

In addition to playing YouTube, Winda often plays live games on her Instagram. He often uploads his daily vlogs to the YouTube channel ‘Winda Earl’ with 352 subscribers.

In the event of Winda’s savings disappearing, he said the rupiah 20 billion was his and his mother’s money. He also only found out about the case in February.

The eSport athlete Winda Lunardi himself had played in the BOOM.ID roster before joining the Evos roster.