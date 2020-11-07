With Nvidia, Fortnite can be played on iOS devices

Fortnite Save The World Cover. (Wikipedia / Epic Games)

Hitekno.com – After the feud between Epic Games and Apple, Fortnite now appears to be playable on iPhone and iPad devices.

This battle royale game can be played in several different ways on iOS devices.

IOS users can play Fortnite games again via the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service.

The GeForce Now service is still available for Android, Microsoft, Mac, and Chromebook devices.

Fortnite games on the Play Store. (Load game)

However, it is rumored that Nvidia will release an iOS version of GeForce before the end of 2020.

The GeForce Now service allows users on The Verge site to access Fortnite games through the Safari browser on the iPhone and iPad.

The reason for this is that Apple’s guidelines for streaming games are pretty complicated.

This solution is a collaboration between Epic Games and Nvidia so that iOS users can continue to enjoy Fortnite games.

Using GeForce Now predicts that Fortnite graphics may look better as they are streamed through the server.

However, it is not known if the gameplay on offer is as good and fluid as playing Fortnite with the application.

The GeForce Now service itself is almost the same as other cloud gaming services that allow gamers to play games on any device.

The GeForce Now service is reported to be releasing an iOS version at the end of the year so that players can play the Fortnite game during the year-end holidays.