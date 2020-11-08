Anyar Project, T1 Esports collaboration with Boyband BTS

BTS. (bts.ibighit.com)

Hitekno.com – South Korea esports team T1 Esports announced their collaboration with famous boy band BTS. Your collaboration is marked with the hashtag # T1xRUNBTS. A teaser video was published following this collaboration report.

Information on the collaboration between T1 Esports in the League of Legends Division and BTS was sent on Tuesday (March 11th, 2020) via the official Twitter account @ T1LoL itself.

In this collaboration teaser video it only appears the writing of the collaboration between T1 Esports and BTS. At the beginning of the video, you’ll see a graph that looks like an electrocardiogram in a hospital.

According to Game Reactor, there is no information about the collaboration between T1 Esports and BTS. However, based on the hashtag used, it is believed that the collaboration between the two is related to the RUN BTS game, which was the official game of the South Korean boy band.

The collaboration of Kpop idols with the eSports team is not new. Previously, Sehun, the EXO front man, had joined the LCK team. BLACKPINK is now also working with the PUBG Mobile game.

Following the League of Legends popularity, the K / DA musical group also worked together by becoming a virtual idol in the League of Legends champion and being the voice actor in the game.

This time after T1 Esports was so popular and brought the name South Korea to the world stage, he decided to work with this boy band hosted by Rap Monster, Jin, V, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga.

There isn’t a lot of information about the T1 Esports and BTS collaboration. So far there is no news about the publication of the collaboration.

Greeted by BTS fans called Army, they will have to be patient until official information about the collaboration between BTS and T1 Esports is received.