Comparison of Realme Narzo 20 Pro with Redmi Note 9 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Unboxing. (Realme)

Hitekno.com – Recently, Realme released the Realme Narzo 20 Pro on Thursday (05/11/2020), according to the latest Realme HP, which is specially designed for young people who love to play games.

“In the Realme Narzo 20 series, we suggested several performance factors, such as a powerful processor, an attractive design and suitability for young people,” said Felix Christian, Product Manager Realme Indonesia.

Judging by the specs and price, Realme Narzo 20 Pro is a product that competes with the Redmi Note 9 Pro mobile phone. What’s more exciting?

Here is a comparison of Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro based on Suara.com reviews.

Redmi Note 9 (right) and Redmi Note 9 Pro. [Dok Xiaomi]

screen

For Realme Narzo 20 Pro, this product has a 6.5 inch FHD + screen. This smartphone also has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3+, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a FHD + screen of 6.67 inches. This device has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The dimensions of the screen do not differ much with the same refresh rate, so they are more or less similar.

camera

In terms of camera capabilities, Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a four rear camera configuration consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens camera. The front camera itself has a 16 MP sensor. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also has a configuration with four rear cameras divided into 64 MP for the main camera, 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, 2 MP for the depth and 5 MP for the macro lens cameras. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a 16MP sensor in the front camera. The Redmi Note 9 Pro is superior to the Narzo 20 Pro in this camera function, namely 64MP compared to 48MP for the main camera and 2MP compared to 5MP for the macro lens camera.

machine

In this section, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G95 processor combined with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with two variants of storage, namely 6/64 GB and 8/128 GB.

battery

In the battery function, the Narzo 20 Pro has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and is supported by 65 watt fast charging. While the Redmi Note 9 Pro is equipped with a capacity of 5020 mAh with 30 watt fast charging. In this feature, the battery capacity is extracted from the Redmi Note 9 Pro, but the charging speed resource courtesy of Narzo 20 Pro.

NFC

NFC is useful for those who are used to using electronic transactions. For example, check the e-toll balance by sticking the card to the NFC function, which is usually located on the back of the mobile phone. In this section, the Redmi Note 9 Pro can outperform the Realme Narzo 20 Pro. This is because the Narzo 20 Pro has no NFC function.

price

The Narzo 20 Pro smartphone, the 8 / 128GB variant, costs 3.4 million rupees with the Black Ninja and White Knight color variants. However, the price drops to IDR 3.2 million if purchased as part of the 11/11 promotion, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro 6/64 variant sells for IDR 3.25 million and the 8/128 variant has a price of 3.7 million IDR.

That was the Realme Narzo 20 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro review you are interested in?