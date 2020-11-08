Sending money via WhatsApp is instantly easier

WhatsApp illustration. (Pixabay / Arivera)

Hitekno.com – WhatsApp will certainly be accompanied by payment and money transfer features. This new feature is being implemented in several countries. One of them is India, which was implemented yesterday on Friday (June 11th, 2020).

WhatsApp users in India could easily send money online using this service as long as they had a bank account and debit card.

“This secure payment experience makes money transfers as easy as sending messages. People can securely send money to family members or share prices remotely without having to convert cash directly or go to a local bank,” WhatsApp said in an upload. Blog reported from the Xinhua site, Sunday (November 8th, 2020).

The news service received permission from the Indian retail payment agency, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on Wednesday (4/11) to use Go Live and the country’s national payment infrastructure, the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), on an ongoing basis to use. gradually.

“We are very excited to be participating in the India campaign to improve the usability and use of digital payments, which is helping to build financial inclusion in India,” said WhatsApp.

WhatsApp pictures. (Whatsapp)

Facebook’s messaging service regards India as its largest market for the use of this new WhatsApp function, with more than 400 million users.

The app has been running a peer-to-peer payment service with limited users for over two years and is awaiting regulatory approval.

WhatsApp announced it has worked with five Indian banks including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India and Jio Payments Bank.

“Payment via WhatsApp is now available in 10 versions of the local Indian language,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO, in a video statement.

This is the latest news from WhatsApp users in India who got a new feature that will make it easier for them to send money. When will this service be available in different countries? (Suara.com/Dythia Novianty).