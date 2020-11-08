Xiaomi is preparing a 108 MP camera variant for the Redmi Note 9

Redmi Note 9 Onyx Black. (Xiaomi)

Hitekno.com – Xiaomi was launched in Indonesia a few months ago and is reportedly preparing the Redmi Note 9 with the latest camera and screen variants. The device with this new variant is expected to hit the market in the near future.

Although the launch is certain in the near future, this new variant for Redmi Note 9 will be available in China in November 2020 before it is released worldwide.

This latest Redmi Note 9 variant was cited by the BGR and will include a new 108 MP camera from the Samsung family. In addition to a new camera variant, the Redmi Note 9 also has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Just like with Mi 10T Pro, Redmi Note 9 allows users to adjust the refresh rate according to their own preferences. The adjustable refresh rate is 30, 48, 50, 60, 90 and 120 Hz.

As is known, the amount of this refresh rate can be adjusted to help users save the battery so that it is not easily wasted and allows for smoother use.

In addition to the latest camera and screen variants, the Redmi Note 9 should also use a 4,800 mAh battery variant.

In June 2020, Xiaomi officially brought Redmi Note 9 to Indonesia. This device doesn’t just come with the Redmi Note 9 Pro.

When it was first launched, Alvin Tse called the Redmi Note 9 a flagship-level HP champion with the advantages of a camera with a resolution of 48 MP.

It is safe to bring a new variant with different camera and screen resolutions, it is not certain about the price of this new variant of the Redmi Note 9. You will have to be patient until official information is available.